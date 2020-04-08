|
Joseph N. DiTommaso
Hyde Park - Joseph N. DiTommaso, 86, of Hyde Park, died peacefully on April 4, 2020, at The Eleanor Nursing Care Center with his family by his side.
A longtime Yonkers resident, Mr. DiTommaso also resided in Fishkill and Vermont before moving to Hyde Park about twenty years ago.
Born July 9, 1933 in Mount Vernon, he was the son of the late Alfred and Millie Campone DiTommaso.
Mr. DiTommaso proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.
He worked as a mechanic for Westchester Fuel in Elmsford for thirty years until his retirement in 1995.
An avid outdoorsman, Joe liked to hunt and fish. He could often be found tinkering in his workshop. He enjoyed woodworking and was happy to handcraft furniture for his family. Joe also liked to bake and cook and was known for his delicious cookies and cakes.
On September 19, 1953 in Yonkers, he married the former Madeline Fugaro. Mrs. DiTommaso survives at home.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Kathy Evans (Peter), of Wappingers Falls, Joseph DiTommaso (Cindy), of Oklahoma, Alfred DiTommaso (Brenda), of Outer Banks, NC, and Connie DiTommaso of Poughkeepsie; seven grandchildren, Michael (Meaghan) Evans, Amanda (Chris) Favale, Joseph (Chauntel) DiTommaso, Christina (Matt) McBride, Joseph (Liza) DiTommaso, Amy (Brennan) Williams, and Corinne (Greg) Fudacz; sixteen great-grandchildren, Abby, Brady, and Ryan Williams, Blake and Kellen DiTommaso, Joseph Fudacz, Jaxon and Logan Favale, Bradley, Henry, and Samuel Evans, J.C. DiTommaso, Madi McBride, and Harmony McKinney, Lyric Treadwell, and Luke Ledet.
He is also survived by his three sisters, Terri Corretta of Eastchester, Pam Kahn of California, and Linda DiTommaso (Richard), of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his great-grandson, Nathan McBride; sister, Genevieve Venterola; and brothers-in-law, Walter Kahn and Neil Carretta.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, memorial services and burial of Joe's ashes in Union Cemetery of Hyde Park will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Joe's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (www.hvhospice.org); , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (); or the , 2649 South Road, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 ().
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020