Joseph N. Monaco Jr. Obituary
Joseph N. Monaco, Jr.

EAST FISHKILL - Joseph N. Monaco, Jr., 90, an area resident since 1963 and formerly of Massapequa Park, died on March 28, 2019 at Castle Point VAMC.

Born on July 10, 1928 in Ozone Park, he was the son of Joseph and Mary (Artura) Monaco. Joe attended Georgia University and proudly served our country in the US Army. He was the owner and operator of Joe Monaco Construction, and ran Sky High Billiards for several years.

He had also worked for Republic Aviation in Farmingdale. He had been a parishioner of St. Columba Church, and a member of the Knights of Columbus in Farmingdale.

On March 11, 1951 in Seattle, WA, Joe married Mary (VanHouten) Monaco who survives at home. He is also survived by his sons and their wives, C.J. and Patty Monaco, and Joseph and Ann Monaco; his siblings, Louis Monaco and Catherine Sciretta; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 9:30am in the Chapel at Castle Point VAMC. Interment will be on Tuesday at 12:30pm at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Castle Point VAMC. Please visit Joe's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
