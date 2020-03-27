|
Joseph Nathan "Nate" Calhoun
Joseph Nathan Calhoun, 58 years of age, passed away on Saturday March 21, 2020 at the New Paltz Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing after a courageous battle with cancer.
Joseph was born October 18, 1961 in Poughkeepsie, New York to the late Willie Calhoun Sr. and Margaret Whitted. Joseph was one of 9 children. Joseph was educated within the City of Poughkeepsie School District.
Joseph had five children. He was retired from the Great Eastern Color Lithographic Corporation. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, traveling to see family, visiting Casinos, nightlife and playing cards with his friends. Joseph was a generous man who would help anyone in need. He was a friendly face known by many and loved by all who knew him.
Joseph was a family man, who loved spending time with those closest to him. He enjoyed all the special moments he had with his kids and grandkids. He cherished his visits down south to visit his nieces, nephews, sisters, brothers, cousins and friends.
Joseph leaves to cherish his memory, his children Joseph Calhoun Jr. (Chesapeake, VA), Natasha Calhoun (Woonsocket, RI), Anthony & Adriane Calhoun (Argyle, NY), Nateima Calhoun (Douglasville, GA) and Bryan Bowman (Poughkeepsie, NY). His sisters and brothers Lotte & George Carr (Bethel, NC), Jacqueline Douglas (Fayetteville, NC), Mary Whitted (Poughkeepsie, NY), Wilhelmina Calhoun (Fayetteville, NC), Willie Calhoun Jr & Rose Sorci. (Poughkeepsie, NY), and Charles & Francine Calhoun (Charlotte, NC). 8 Grandsons, 5 Granddaughters, nieces, nephews, and beloved friends
He was predeceased by his brother Wallace Whitted of New Paltz, and Sister Gloria Smith of Poughkeepsie.
No services will be held at this time. A memorial to celebrate his life will follow at a later date.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020