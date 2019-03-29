Joseph P. Kowalski, Sr.



LaGrange - Joseph P." The Polish Legend" Kowalski, Sr. of LaGrange, NY passed away at home on March 27, 2019. He was born on March 28, 1933 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the son of Peter & Mary Ciesula Kowalski. A graduate of Poughkeepsie High School, Joe went to work at IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY and retired in 1992 as an Engineer.



Joe married Louise M. Ironside Gumienny on March 28, 1992 in Rhinebeck, NY. She survives at home. He was a member of the P.A.C.C. #369, a Founding member of the Polish Golf Association (PGA), Past Commodore of the Pirate Canoe Club and was very involved with Marist College Red Fox Club. Joe was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He liked to hunt and loved golf.



Survivors include his son: Joseph P. Kowalski, Jr. of Poughkeepsie, NY and a sister: Irene Streck of Galveston, Texas. Grandchildren include: Colton, Raegan, Emily, Grace, Ella, Bailey, Jack, Zoe and Yana. There are several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son: Kevin P. Kowalski and a brother: Robert Kowalski.



Visitation will be Sunday, March 31, 2019, 2-6PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10AM in St. Joseph's Church, 9 Lafayette Pl., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to: Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmiller funeralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019