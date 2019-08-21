Services
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Union Cemetery
Hyde Park, NY
Pleasant Valley - Joseph P. Kuklinski, Sr., 93, of Pleasant Valley, NY passed away on August 19, 2019 at his home. He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on July 21, 1926, the son of Charles & Pauline Zduniukowski Kuklinski. He was educated in Poughkeepsie Schools.

Joseph married Janet J. Owen on April 13, 1948 in Poughkeepsie, NY. She predeceased him on December 22, 2008. He was employed by Schatz Federal Ball bearings in Poughkeepsie, NY as a Tool & Die maker.

Joseph served in the U.S. Navy during W.W. II from 1943-46. He was a member of The American Legion Arlington Post #1302, an avid NY Yankee's fan and enjoyed gardening.

Survivors include his son: Jeffrey C. (Cori) Kuklinski of Pleasant Valley, NY where Joe made his home; Special family friend: Patricia Ban of Poughkeepsie, NY; son: Joseph (Michelle) Kuklinski & family of Hyde Park, NY. Grandchildren include: Autumn, Eric, Rachel and Jeremy. Great-Grandchildren: Nathan, Samuel and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers: Frank who was killed in The Battle of The Bulge, John Kuklinski and sisters: Helen Musmerci and Sophie Croshier.

Graveside Services will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10AM at the family plot in Union Cemetery, Hyde Park, NY with Military Honors. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
