Joseph P. McCormick
Chelsea - Joseph P. McCormick of Chelsea, entered into rest Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at The Pines at Poughkeepsie. He was 89.
Son of the late Joseph S. and Hazel M. Sarvis McCormick, he was born December 3, 1929 in Newburgh. He married the former Gloria VanVlack on June 20, 1954 in Beacon. Mrs. McCormick preceded him in death on December 11, 1997.
Prior to his retirement, Joe worked as a printer in Poughkeepsie and Beacon and later at American Lumber. He was a life member of Chelsea Fire Company. He enjoyed fishing, especially with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughters, Lynne Given and her husband, Robert of Sherman, Connecticut and Lisa McCormick and her husband Ronald Jackson of Poughkeepsie; his nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his brothers, Robert McCormick and Thomas Nelson.
Family will receive their friends on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls.
A funeral service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, August 24 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Wappingers Rural Cemertery, West Main Street in Wappingers Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chelsea Fire Company, 16 Liberty Street, Chelsea, NY 12512.
For directions or to send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 21, 2019