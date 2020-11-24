Joseph Patrick Keenan
Joseph Patrick Keenan passed away peacefully at home on November 18th at the age of 88. He was born in Beacon, NY, on August 20, 1932, and is predeceased by his parents Thomas and Margaret Keenan, his first wife Joan Dworkin Keenan, his brothers Edward, James, and Thomas, and his sister Margaret Keenan Sullivan.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years Cathy McGraw Keenan, his five children: Karen Keenan Butler (Glenn), Joseph Keenan Jr. (Sue), Kim Eiss, David Keenan (Alicia), Shannon Russo (Frank), and his brothers William and Francis Keenan. Joseph had nine grandchildren - Madison, Ania, Lucia, Lorelei, Grayson, Simon, Violet, Rowan, and Ian, which he adored, all of whom will miss their Grampy, along with many nieces and nephews who will miss Uncle Joe.
Joseph attended St. Joachim's Grammar School in Beacon, NY, and St. Patrick's High School in Newburgh, NY. He enlisted in the US Army during the Korean War and served in demolitions on the Cold War borders in Germany. Following his service, he attended Tulane University before starting his career with the New York State Department of Corrections where he served in various capacities including Correctional Officer, CO Union Representative, and Deputy Superintendent of the Green Haven Correctional Facility. He retired in 1991.
Joseph and his wife Cathy lived in Schoharie County, New York for over 30 years. After retiring he had many pursuits. He was actively involved in the Carlisle, NY Rescue Squad where he served as Captain, and was Chairman of the Carlisle Planning Board. He started his own business operating the Schoharie County Ambulette Service and worked his 143 acre farm with his children. He loved boating, traveling the world, woodworking, and was an avid gardener and baker. His specialties included cinnamon rolls that he served every Christmas morning, and his Thanksgiving dinner rolls.
In 2014, he and his wife moved to Punta Gorda, FL where he lived out his remaining years. Joseph Keenan was a devoted husband and father. He was a kind and compassionate man, who loved to throw parties, banter with friends, discuss politics with passion, and sit together and tell stories. Many of his children's childhood friends fondly remember their time with Joe. He will be eternally missed and remembered by all that he touched.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area, an organization near and dear to his heart.
DSCBA
101-J Town and Country Drive
Danville, CA 94526 DSCBA.org/donate
