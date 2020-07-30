1/2
Joseph Powell
Joseph Powell

Glenham - Joseph Powell, 65, of Glenham, NY and area native, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Catersville, GA. Born on October 13, 1954 in Beacon, NY, he was the son of the late Nathaniel and Leeanna Powell of Glenham, NY.

Joseph grew up in Glenham, NY with his 12 siblings. He attended Glenham and Beacon Schools where he was very popular due to his outstanding talent in Basketball, Football and Baseball. He led the Beacon High School team to the 1972-1973 Championship. He was a number one prospect during his attendance. Joseph was known as a gentle giant and was always very generous. Joe loved fishing, sports, music, and spending time with friends and family.

Joseph is preceded in death by his father and mother, Nathaniel and Leeanna Powell, brother-Nathanial Powell Jr., and sister-Eleanor Huntley.

He leaves behind his only child Tatanisha Powell, two granddaughters, Tra-nisha Kirby and Narelle Washington all of New York. Siblings Delores Brown, Regina Powell, Michael Powell, Kevin Powell, Timothy Powell and David Powell all of Florida. Curtis Powell, Cynthia Powell of Georgia. John Powell and Patricia Brock of New York. Special dear Aunt Lily Kate Richardson, Lily Ruth Carr of New Jersey, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will be having a memorial service for Joseph Powell on 1 August 2020 in Cartersville, GA. https://www.mackeppingerfuneralhome.com/obituary/Joseph-Powell

An additional Memorial will be held at: Beacon River Basketball Court August 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Mask Must Be Worn and Social Distancing Must Be Practiced.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
