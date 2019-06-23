|
|
Joseph R. DeCaterina Sr.
Newburgh - Joseph DeCaterina Sr., 97 of Newburgh, a retired Lieutenant for the NYS Dept. of Corrections, entered into rest on June 20, 2019. The son of the late Silvio and Rose (DeSantis) DeCaterina, he was born June 28, 1922 in Middletown, NY.
Joseph proudly served his country as a US Marine from 1942-1945, where he served on many missions. In 1943 he embarked and sailed from Pago Pago, American Samoa via YP #292, crossed the International Date Line at 12° 50´ South Latitude, 174° 30´ West Longitude. He arrived and disembarked at Funafuti, Ellis Island where he underwent enemy air attack. He embarked on USS LST #205 and sailed from Fanafuti, Ellis Island, arrived and participated in the occupation of Taiwan Atoll, Gilbert Island (Member of Defense Force). In 1944 he was attached to and served with the Second Defense Battalion, Reinforced, Second Marine Division, Fifth Amph. Corps, Tarawa Atoll, Gilbert Islands, during enemy bombing raids on the aforementioned station. Joseph served with NRS New York, USNTS, Newport, RI, NTS Hospital Corps USNH Portsmouth, VA, Norfolk Naval Hospital Portsmouth, VA, Medical Field Service School TC Camp Lejeune New River, SC, 21 Rep Bn Camp Lejeune, NC, 7th Garrison Camp Lejeune New River, NC, USN Rec Bks Naval Station Seattle, WA, RS New York, USNH, and NNMC, Bethesda, MD. Joseph was a proud member of the American Legion and Catholic War Veterans.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 happy years, Joyce DeCaterina; his children, Joseph DeCaterina Jr. and his wife Patricia Rola, and Gina M. DeCaterina; grandchildren: Dominick, Danielle, Christopher DeCaterina and Christopher and Jose Barbot; and great-grandchild Jaeda Lisi. He was predeceased by his siblings: Marge Weyant-Cy Decatur, Mary Clifford, and Angie, Frank, Michael, Vince and Teresa DeCaterina; and grandson John Lisi.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Monday, June 24 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A service will be held at 10 am on Tuesday at the funeral home, with burial in Orange County Veteran's Cemetery, Goshen. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 23, 2019