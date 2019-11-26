Services
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Marys Church
Clinton St.
Wappingers Falls, NY
Joseph S. Mastandrea Jr.


1957 - 2019
Joseph S. Mastandrea Jr. Obituary
Joseph S. Mastandrea, Jr.

Wappingers Falls - Joseph S. Mastandrea, 62, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

He was born in Brooklyn August 14, 1957, the son of the late Joseph M. and Dorothy Pattend Mastandrea. Joe was employed as a corrections officer at Downstate, until his retirement. He then worked for the village police in Wappingers Falls. He was a member of the BPA and the fraternal order of police. Joe was a devout catholic. He also enjoyed monthly breakfests with the corrections officers.

He is survived by a daughter, Michelle Jimenez (Jeffrey), a sister, Maria Nestandrea-Forman, his partner, Marie White, nieces, Molly and Jessica, a nephew, Blake. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a sister, Victoria Mastandrea.

Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Friday from 4 to 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday at 11:00 AM at St. Marys Church, Clinton St., Wappingers Falls, Burial St. Marys Cemetery in Statan Island at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice or the Foundation for AIDS Research. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
