|
|
Joseph Still
MILLBROOK -
Joseph W. Still of Millbrook, NY passed away unexpectedly on May, 20, 2020 at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, CT. Joseph was born on January 5, 1944 in Johnstown, PA to the late Evelina T. Still and Charles N. Still, Sr. of Millbrook, NY. Joseph attended Millbrook Central School District prior to attending Cardinal Farley Military Academy in Rhinebeck, NY where he graduated in 1962.
Joseph is survived by his loving family, Lisa M. Speare and husband Michael Edmonds of Millbrook, NY; Heather A. Dyer and husband Kevin of Denville, NJ, their mother, Joseph's former wife Dorothea L. Still. Also surviving is his granddaughter, Sydney G. Speare, of Millbrook, NY. He leaves behind his former wife, Jodell Still, who remained a dear friend. Also surviving are nephews, Charles Still, III, David Still, Matthew Still and a niece, Hope Still, former sisters in law, JoAnn Still and Alice Still. His dear friend and cousin, Louis Spagnola and wife Carol received visits from him often. He also leaves behind several cousins and other family members that he remained close with, as well as four pets that he loved dearly.
Joseph loved his community and was always proud and happy to be a part of the Village of Millbrook. He was on the Millbrook Village Planning Board for several terms. He was part owner of the family business, Charles N. Still Plumbing and Heating for many years. Prior to joining the family business, he owned the Millbrook Diner.
Joseph loved spending time with family and friends. You would often find him inside Stewart's shops (where he was known as "nice Joe") or outside the Antique store socializing with his friends. He was not one to miss social hour. His daughters greatly appreciate the supportive friendship that this group of friends showed him over the years. He cherished his friends and the time he had with them. Those who knew him well surely have a story in their minds, reflecting his unique sense of humor. He would never turn down a good laugh, sometimes at his own expense.
In terms of things he loved in life, Joseph adored animals, art, history, music, cars, driving, nature, collectibles (anything and everything), working on small plumbing jobs and restoration work. When he wasn't cooking food, he was talking about it, listing what was next on the menu. He loved discussing his family genealogy and the history of the small town, Fondi, Italy, where his grandfather originated.
His daughters and granddaughter are heartbroken at the loss of their dad and "Papa" as he was such a kind, loving and gentle soul. He never left a question as to how much he loved them or how important they were to him. Because of the person that he was, he will be forever missed by them. Their worlds will never be the same and his passing leaves a void that cannot be filled. They feel blessed for the time that they had with him and are grateful that he was able to connect for as long as he was with his family. The memories his family has will be cherished forever.
Funeral Services will be at the convenience of the family at a later date due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, and in support of Joseph's great love of animals, the family is requesting that any donations are made in his name to the Dutchess County ASPCA. For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 22 to May 25, 2020