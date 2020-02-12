|
Joseph T. Balletta 82 of Poughkeepsie died January 25, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Joseph was born in the Bronx on January 4, 1938, he was the son of the late Danato and Maria DeMella Balletta.
On January 31, 1959, in the Bronx Joseph married Theresa P. Silvester, she survives at home.
Joseph was a veteran in the United States Navy.
He was employed at the Harris Corporation in Long Island. He was a 15 year local resident previously from Commack Long Island.
Joseph was a member of Holy Trinity Church in Poughkeepsie. He was a foster Father to many wonderful children. Joseph loved to garden and plant his tomatoes, he loved to color and collect baseball cards and coins he was a Big Yankee Fan.
Joseph is survived by his wife Theresa P. Balletta, his two sons Joseph Balletta of Ronkonkoma, NY., John Balletta of Commack, NY his three grandchildren Dominick, Anthony, Mike, his two great-grandchildren Victoria and Mikey and his sister Phyllis Morelli.
Joseph was predeceased by his daughter Carmella Calandra-Balletta and his three brothers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 am Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Holy Trinity Church 775 Main Street Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Burial will be at Commack Cemetery on February 22, 2020
Funeral arrangements by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020