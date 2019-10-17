|
|
In Loving Memory of
Mr. Joseph Ugo Damico
12/20/1925 - 10/15/2019
Joseph Ugo Damico, 93, passed away October 15 in Evanston, Illinois after a swift, natural decline, in the presence of his family. He grew up the son of a Sicilian immigrant shoemaker and his wife in Poughkeepsie NY. Joe was a decorated WWII infantry soldier in Patton's 3rd Army, 76th Division. He was 19 when we entered the war as a foot soldier and participated in the Battle of the Bulge. He was a prisoner of war and subsequently participated in the liberation of the death camps, yet rarely spoke of it except with reverence for those who did not survive. His work career was in service to the U.S. Government, ultimately as Director of the Bureau of Executive Manpower for the U.S. Civil Service Commission. Joe was kind with a sharp wit, humble, self-effacing and a full-fledged member of the Greatest Generation.
He and his late wife Frances Corbally Damico were married 67 years and were a model of love, good humor, and devotion. Joe is survived by his three children David (Vickie) , Joe (Pamela) and Catherine (John) Leonard, Grandchildren Lindsay (Joe) Bianco, Lauren (Luke) Laidley, Lisa (Austin) Williams, Laura (Nick) Olson, Joe (Christine) Damico, Christine (Andrew) Damico, Charles Leonard, Frances Leonard; Niece Sandra (Ed) Stein; Great-grandchildren Joey, Claire and Jack Bianco, Lucas and Vivian Laidley, Benjamin Olson and Baby Boy Damico coming soon.
He was our warm, wonderful patriarch and he will be tremendously missed. Thanks, "Paw", for your service, in every way.
Your loving family
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019