Joseph V. Anzalone
Highland - Joseph V. Anzalone, 67, a resident of Highland, passed away unexpectedly on June 2nd, 2020 at Albany Medical Center.
Born on July 12, 1952, Joseph was a twin son of the late Joseph V. Anzalone & Dorothy Castellano Anzalone Costantino.
A true Renaissance man, and like his father before him he held an incredible knack when it came to using a hammer. Though a builder by trade, a fixer more describes the man he was; and fixing ones house into a home brought more joy to him, then his clients and friends could ever know.
With a never ending love of Christmas and the spirit of the season, Joseph had an over 40-year tradition of dressing as Santa Claus, bringing joy and the chiming of sleigh bells to the smiling children of family and friends for generations. Joseph never backed down on the opportunity to make someone laugh or to pass on a smile. Both were equally infectious.
Affectionately referred to simply as "Uncle Joe" by many who knew him, Joseph lived his life to the fullest, and marched to the beat of his own drum. Whether it was barrel racing at rodeos in his youth, or attempting a career in acting, he was never afraid to carve his own path - even if the outcome was uncertain. Although laden with many talents, Joseph would have laid them all down in defense of his most precious achievement - being a proud father to his son.
Joseph is survived by his loving son Christopher Rielle and girlfriend Nikki of Poughkeepsie, and his two faithful canine companions.
Survivors also include his eldest sister, Domenica "Donna" Brenner of Highland, his twin brother James D Anzalone Sr. and his wife Judy of Gardiner, as well as his younger sisters Tanya Miller of Fort Myers, Florida and Gina Smith of Gardiner. Nieces and nephews include Edward Brenner, Colleen Foster, Leona Anzalone, James D Anzalone Jr, Rebecca Auchmoody, Scott Anzalone, and a further 15 great-nieces and great-nephews. Also surviving Joseph are his aunts Lottie Castellano of Highland and Marie Castellano of Southington, Connecticut, together with numerous cousins and lifelong friends.
Aside from Joseph's parents, his stepmother Adelaide Anzalone and his stepfather, Domenick Costantino, also predeceased him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joseph, to the Newburgh Veterinary Hospital, 1716 Rt. 300, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Calling hours are Sunday, June 7th from 2-5 pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528.
Due to the mandated NYS guidelines, we are allowed 10 guests at a time to enter the building, masks are required with social distancing measures to take place. When entering to pay respects to family we kindly ask if you can exit promptly so we can continue to move 10 guests at a time in and out of funeral home.
A graveside service will take place on Monday, June 8th, 11:00 am at Union Cemetery of Lloyd in Highland. Please practice social distancing with masks.
