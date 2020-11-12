Joseph W. AndrasakMentor - Joseph W. Andrasak, 87, of Mentor, passed away Nov. 9, 2020, in Mentor.Born April 9, 1933, in Cleveland, he had lived in Hyde Park, N.Y., for 40 years before moving to Lake County 16 years ago.Joseph was a U.S. Army veteran, serving as a 1st Lieutenant in the Signal Corps. He also received his B.S. degree from John Carroll University, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Parish Council of Regina Coeli Church in Hyde Park, and the Hyde Park Swim and Tennis Club, where he had served as board president.Mr. Andrasak was a project manager at IBM for 34 years.Joseph was the beloved husband of Frances L. (nee Dowd) Andrasak; loving father of Michael (Patti) Andrasak and Mary Beth Andrasak; and uncle of several nieces and nephews.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private family services will be at this time. There will be a memorial service and Mass in Hyde Park, N.Y., when it is safe to gather.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolence for the family, visit