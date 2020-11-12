1/1
Joseph W. Andrasak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph W. Andrasak

Mentor - Joseph W. Andrasak, 87, of Mentor, passed away Nov. 9, 2020, in Mentor.

Born April 9, 1933, in Cleveland, he had lived in Hyde Park, N.Y., for 40 years before moving to Lake County 16 years ago.

Joseph was a U.S. Army veteran, serving as a 1st Lieutenant in the Signal Corps. He also received his B.S. degree from John Carroll University, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Parish Council of Regina Coeli Church in Hyde Park, and the Hyde Park Swim and Tennis Club, where he had served as board president.

Mr. Andrasak was a project manager at IBM for 34 years.

Joseph was the beloved husband of Frances L. (nee Dowd) Andrasak; loving father of Michael (Patti) Andrasak and Mary Beth Andrasak; and uncle of several nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private family services will be at this time. There will be a memorial service and Mass in Hyde Park, N.Y., when it is safe to gather.

Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.

To leave condolence for the family, visit

www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved