Joseph William 'Bill' Komisar
Poughkeepsie - Joseph William "Bill" Komisar, 76, a lifelong area resident, died on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie, following a lengthy battle with lymphoma. Born February 6, 1944, in Cold Spring, he was the son of the late Joseph William Komisar III and Genevieve Merandy Komisar. He was a graduate of Beacon High School and attended Dutchess Community College. Bill proudly served in the United States Army Special Forces during the Viet Nam War era. A self-employed Licensed Land Surveyor, Bill was a member of the New York State Association of Professional Land Surveyors and the Mid-Hudson Valley Land Surveyors Association. He was a former member of the Italian Center in Poughkeepsie and the St. Rocco Society in Beacon. An avid golfer, he was a member of the Thendara Golf Club in Old Forge, NY, and the former Dutchess Golf and Country Club in Poughkeepsie.
From his days as a Beacon Little League player and a Beacon Bulldog to his last golf match with "The Thursday Group," Bill was always active in sports where his competitive nature and desire to excel earned him many awards and led to his induction into the Dutchess County Softball Hall of Fame and the Poughkeepsie YMCA Handball Hall of Fame. In spite of his love for the competition and camaraderie of sports Bill derived his greatest happiness from the good times shared over the years with family and friends both locally and in his beloved Old Forge.
On July 30, 1967, in Coral Gables, Florida, he married the former Kathryn "Kay" Warren. Mrs. Komisar survives at home.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Alexa Hummel, and husband Darren (loved as a son), of Staatsburg; two grandchildren, Meranda and Stefan Hummel; brother Gerald Komisar, and wife, Marie, of Reston, VA; sister-in-law, Patricia Alexakis, and husband Michael, of Oak Island, NC; nieces and nephews Christopher Komisar, Cyndi McHugh, and Daniel and Joseph Ward, and their families; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; as well as a multitude of dear friends from both the Mid-Hudson region and his second home in Old Forge, NY.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial calling hours will be from 2 to 5 pm, Thursday, July 16th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
A prayer service will be held at 4 pm during the visitation. Military honors will follow.
In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required. Capacity may be limited; all attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.
Bill's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538 (www.dcspca.com
); Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 (www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org
); or Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, 9 Barnes Drive, Poughkeepsie NY, 12603. (www.hvars.org
)
