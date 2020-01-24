|
|
Joseph Young
Poughkeepsie - Joseph Young of Poughkeepsie passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Born in Lvov, Poland, he was the son of Moshe and Regina Young. He was a resident of Dutchess County since 1964.
Joseph married Pearl Kurkhill in White Plains, N.Y., on December 20, 1959. Mrs. Young predeceased him in 2014.
Joseph lived in Israel and served in the Israeli Army before coming to the United States to attend college. He graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked as a mechanical engineer at IBM in Poughkeepsie, East Fishkill, and Harrison, N.Y., for 29 years.
Joseph was a devoted husband and wonderful father to his three children.
Joseph is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth, and sons, Robert and James.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020