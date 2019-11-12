|
|
Josephine A. Mucci
Wappingers Falls - Josephine A. Mucci, 89, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Vassar Bros. Mecical Center.
She was born in Wappingers Falls, January 4, 1930, the daughter of Anthony and Anna Urbanak Sidote. On April 12, 1952, she married Henry P. Mucci, who died April 22, 2008.
Josephine was a compassionate person who had supported many worthwhile charities. She had a kind heart and truly cared about her family and friends, always remembering birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions. She spent many years supporting Henry's physical therapy business, spending countless hours with patients, and in the office. She was dedicated to her home, taking great pride in maintaining it, and was also known for baking great cookies and pies. Josephine will truly be missed by all that knew her.
Many thanks go to the staff at Hyde Park Assisted Living and the Pines at Poughkeepsie for taking great care of her. She loved you all.
Surviving are her sons, David A. Mucci(Janey) of Wallkill, Alan J. Mucci(Diane) of Poughkeepsie, Grandchildren, Steven(Stephanie) Mucci, Cynthia (Chris) Brooks, Matthew Mucci and fiance Melissa and Anthony Mucci, great grandchildren, Millie, Johnny, and Brady, a brother Anthony J. Sidote of Hyde Park, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, and a sister-in-law, Renee.
Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, thursday from 4 to 8 PM. Services will be held Friday at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Entombment Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the . To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019