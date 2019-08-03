Services
Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
(845) 691-2281
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
7:30 PM
1928 - 2019
Josephine Busichio Obituary
Josephine Busichio

Highland, NY formerly NJ - Josephine Busichio, 90, of Highland, NY formerly of NJ passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 31st. Josephine was born in Elizabeth, NJ on December 21, 1928 the daughter of the late Joseph Busichio and Stella Belluschio.

She is survived by her nephew Dennis Borrello of Highland and several other extended family. Calling hours will be held Sunday, August 4th from 4pm-8pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St, Highland, NY 12528. A Funeral home service will take place 7:30pm during the calling hours. Burial will take place Monday, August 5th in the family plot in St. Getrude Cemetery, New Jersey.

For directions, online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 3, 2019
