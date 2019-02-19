Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Columba Church
835 Route 82
Hopewell, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Caggiano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Caggiano


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Josephine Caggiano Obituary
Josephine Caggiano

Wappingers Falls - Josephine Caggiano, 100, an area resident since 1968 and formerly of the Bronx, died peacefully surrounded by family on February 16, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Born in Manhattan on December 19, 1918, she was the daughter of Gerardo and Lena (Sacco) Caggiano. Josephine had been employed as a medical secretary for Lenox Hill Hospital for 30 years until retiring in 1975. She was a parishioner of St. Columba Church, and enjoyed traveling to casinos including the Tropicana and Foxwoods.

Josephine is survived by her nieces and nephews, Larry and Phyllis Nicastro, Jerry Caggiano, Diane and Norman Stern, Geraldine Covino, William Rao, Michael and Judy Caggiano, Anthony and Joyce Rao, Carolann and Arnie Schlazer, Laurie and Ivan Gordon, her sister-in-law, Lucille Caggiano; and many great nieces and nephews, and great, great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Fay Rao, Cosmo Caggiano, Jenny Nicastro, Rose Scher, and Frank Caggiano.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Smile Train or . Please visit Josephine's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now