Josephine Caggiano



Wappingers Falls - Josephine Caggiano, 100, an area resident since 1968 and formerly of the Bronx, died peacefully surrounded by family on February 16, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Born in Manhattan on December 19, 1918, she was the daughter of Gerardo and Lena (Sacco) Caggiano. Josephine had been employed as a medical secretary for Lenox Hill Hospital for 30 years until retiring in 1975. She was a parishioner of St. Columba Church, and enjoyed traveling to casinos including the Tropicana and Foxwoods.



Josephine is survived by her nieces and nephews, Larry and Phyllis Nicastro, Jerry Caggiano, Diane and Norman Stern, Geraldine Covino, William Rao, Michael and Judy Caggiano, Anthony and Joyce Rao, Carolann and Arnie Schlazer, Laurie and Ivan Gordon, her sister-in-law, Lucille Caggiano; and many great nieces and nephews, and great, great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Fay Rao, Cosmo Caggiano, Jenny Nicastro, Rose Scher, and Frank Caggiano.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to Smile Train or .