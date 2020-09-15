1/1
Josephine Dow
1929 - 2020
Josephine Dow

POUGHKEEPSIE - Josephine G. Dow 91, passed away at home on September 15, 2020 surrounded by her family. Josephine was born on May 2, 1929 and was the daughter of Charles and Effie Garrison. She was a graduate of Arlington High School. On March 19, 1955 she married John H. Dow who survives at home. Josephine worked as a secretary and in her retirement volunteered for years at Vassar Brothers Medical Center working at the front desk. Josephine loved to read and was famous for her holiday Jell-O Molds.

Josephine is also survived by her three children, Edward Dow of Pleasant Valley, Stephen Dow of Ballston Spa, Natalie Conklin and her husband Carl of Lagrange; her two grandsons Justin Conklin and his wife Jennifer; Brandon Conklin and his wife Hannah; great granddaughter Sadie Conklin as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Josephine was predeceased by her sisters Ada Marie Dean and Lillian Stearns and brother Charles H. Garrison, Jr.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18 from 11 am - 12 noon at Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, 110 Fulton Ave., Poughkeepsie. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon from the funeral home. Interment will be in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY. Please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com for directions and condolences.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home
SEP
18
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home
