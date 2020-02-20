Services
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
62 Mill Street
Dove Plains,, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Fusco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine E. Fusco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine E. Fusco Obituary
Josephine E. Fusco

Wingdale, NY - Josephine E. Fusco, 79, a longtime area resident, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the home of Clara Pappas and Sonia in Wingdale, NY under Hospice Care. Josephine was a supervisor at Wassaic Developmental Center in Wassaic, NY.

Born on November 9, 1940 in Kingston, NY, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Lillian (Gregory) Tonge. Josephine was an avid bowler and golfer. She loved to play cards and bingo and go to the casino. Josephine is survived by her sister and many dear friends.

A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 62 Mill Street, Dove Plains, NY. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Dover Plains. Contributions can be made in her name to St. Judge's Children Hospital. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -