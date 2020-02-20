|
|
Josephine E. Fusco
Wingdale, NY - Josephine E. Fusco, 79, a longtime area resident, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the home of Clara Pappas and Sonia in Wingdale, NY under Hospice Care. Josephine was a supervisor at Wassaic Developmental Center in Wassaic, NY.
Born on November 9, 1940 in Kingston, NY, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Lillian (Gregory) Tonge. Josephine was an avid bowler and golfer. She loved to play cards and bingo and go to the casino. Josephine is survived by her sister and many dear friends.
A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 62 Mill Street, Dove Plains, NY. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Dover Plains. Contributions can be made in her name to St. Judge's Children Hospital. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020