Josephine Esposito
Josephine Esposito

Wappingers Falls - Josephine Esposito, 11-year resident of Wappingers Falls and former longtime resident of Yonkers, entered into rest Friday, October 2, 2020 at home. She was 90.

Daughter of the late Joseph and Amadia (Mazzatenta) Manzo, she was born in Portsmouth, VA. She married Daniel Esposito, Jr. on June 29, 1952; Mr. Esposito preceded her in death.

Mrs. Esposito spent her years making a warm and loving home for her husband and three children. She spent many hours volunteering. She was a Eucharistic minister at St. Anne's Church in Yonkers and treasurer and later, secretary for the Legion of Mary at St. Anne's. She was always helping the homebound, whether it grocery shopping for them or bringing them communion. Josephine was an amazing cook and very family oriented. She was especially good to her family and friends, and was a wonderful grandmother. She was truly a kind and good soul. Locally, Josephine was a parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill.

Survivors include her children, Margaret A. Esposito of Wappingers Falls, Daniel Esposito, III and his wife, Irene of Fishkill and Virginia Falcone of Yonkers; grandchildren, Danielle (Anthony) Jennette, Vincent (Amanda) Falcone and Juliana Falcone; and great-grandchildren, Victoria, Stella and Jack.

In addition to her husband, Daniel, she was predeceased by her grandson, Bryan Esposito; her brothers, Anthony, Jimmy and Raymond Manzo; and her sisters, Annie Olinek and Virginia Platti.

Family will receive their friends on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street in Fishkill. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Yonkers.

Masks must be worn and social distancing practiced for all services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Josephine's name to St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill, NY 12524.

For directions or to send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
