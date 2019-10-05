Services
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Josephine J. Papesca


1956 - 2019
Josephine J. Papesca Obituary
Josephine J. Papesca

Wappingers Falls - Josephine J. Papesca, a lifelong resident of Wappingers Falls, entered into rest Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. She was 63.

Daughter of the late Joseph R. and Josephine Delpino Sidote, she was born March 21, 1956 in Wappingers Falls. She attended Ketcham High School. She was married by Fr. Hickey to Michael F. Papesca on April 6, 1974 at St. Mary's Church in Wappingers Falls.

Josie worked in retail at Treasure Island until her retirement. Josie enjoyed many things in life including play mahjong and going to the casinos, making pottery, and collecting plates, many of which she displayed at her home. She also enjoyed traveling, especially to the Bahamas. She was involved in Pomeranian rescue groups. Most of all, Josie treasured having parties and time spent with family and friends, especially her granddaughter.

Survivors include her husband, Mike at home in Wappingers Falls; her fur babies, Suki and Daisy May; her brother, Joe Sidote and his partner, Jamie Tompkins; her granddaughter, Shaun Marie Papesca; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Rick and Joann Papesca, Dee and Aaron Pellerin, Lou and Malsuk Papesca, Donna and Ed Marsh, and Rose and Tom LaPierre; several nieces and nephews; as well as her dear friend Karen of Furry Tails.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sons, Jason in 2005, Dominic in 2011 and Michael in 2010 and her nephew, Anthony Sidote in 2017.

Family will receive friends on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clinton Street in Wappingers Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Foundation of Vassar Brothers Medical Center (for the Heart Center), 45 Reade Place, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.

To send a personal condolence or for directions, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
