|
|
Josephine L. Bohac
Poughkeepsie, NY - Josephine Wermuth Bohac peacefully entered into rest on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the Pines of Poughkeepsie, she was 92 years old.
Daughter of the late Alyosius & Mae Wermuth, she was the youngest of 5 siblings who all predeceased her.
On November 17, 1946, she married the love of her life, John Bohac, Jr., at Nativity Church in Poughkeepsie, NY. Mr. Bohac predeceased her on February 15, 2001.
For over 20 years Josephine worked at St. Mary's School in Poughkeepsie: Poughkeepsie Middle School and Nassau Road School in the cafeteria as the cook. She prepared meals for hundreds of children every day and then would come home and make a wonderful meal for her family each night.
Josephine was an active member of the Nativity and St. Martin de Porres parishes. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was an active member of Club 60.
She loved the holidays, especially Christmas. People came to visit each year for her homemade goodies. There was always food and anyone would tell you she made a meal from leftovers.
She is survived by her children: John (May) Bohac, Kyle, TX; Mae (Joe) Armstrong, Poughkeepsie, NY and Richard (Arlene) Bohac of Florida. Two Grandchildren: Heather Jackson and Christine Sierra and three Great Grandchildren: Anthony Sierra and Cait and Emily Jackson.
Calling hours will be Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 3pm-7pm at the Wm. G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 A mass will be celebrated at St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie, NY, on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:00am. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, 62 LaGrange Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019