Josephine Lawson
PLEASANT VALLEY -
Josephine P. Lawson, 95, known as "Jo" to her friends and family passed peacefully at home on Sunday April 5, 2020.
Born in Pleasant Valley, N.Y. on February 1, 1925 she was the daughter of Harry E. and Margaret L. Purdy (pre-deceased). In addition to her parents Josephine was pre-deceased by her husband Rollo R. Lawson and her brother Arthur Purdy of Florida.
On April 7, 1945, Josephine married Rollo R. Lawson of Stanfordville, N.Y. Josephine is survived by three children; Glenn R. Lawson of Pleasant Valley, N.Y, Joanne B. Aird and husband Roderick Aird of Burnsville, Minnesota, and Gary S. Lawson of the Town of Poughkeepsie, NY. Josephine was a shining example of what a loving parent should be.
Following grammar school in a one room school house in Pleasant Valley and graduation from Arlington High School, Josephine attended Vassar Nursing College. She was a member of the Naval Nurses Corp.
Upon graduation as a Registered Nurse she was employed by Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Later Josephine was employed by the Poughkeepsie City School district as a Nurse Teacher.
Upon retirement from the Poughkeepsie City School district she enjoyed time with family and friends. Josephine enjoyed tending her flowers, playing cards with friends and was an avid reader.
Due to the corona virus there will be no calling hours. Burial will be in Stanfordville Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Pleasant Valley Rescue Squad.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Pleasant Valley. For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020