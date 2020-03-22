|
|
Josephine (Giuseppina) Oliveto Ibsen
Milton - Josephine Ibsen, 96, of Milton, NY died peacefully with her son by her side
on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Wingate Nursing Home in Highland, NY. She was
born in the Bronx, NY on February 13, 1924 to the late Gerard and Catherina Oliveto. She was married June 5, 1944 to Steven Ibsen who predeceased her. A resident of New York City (Bronx, Manhattan, and Brooklyn) for almost 60years, she returned to the Hudson Valley for care in the last year of her life. She worked as an x-ray technician for over 30 years, primarily in NYC. In her mid-sixties she returned to school and graduated as a registered nurse from City Tech
in Brooklyn. Josephine was a diverse person, from restoration of her own brownstone building in Brooklyn to her artwork which often won awards. She was always taking classes on a variety of different subjects at the NY Metropolitan area colleges and museums. She volunteered in an art therapy program at the Bronx State Hospital. She traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe including a visit to her family's hometown in Potenza, Italy. Josephine was always on the go, visiting museums and movies in NYC, enjoying the many cultural benefits of NYC and loved sharing it with her family members. Josephine was an avid reader, reading a variety of topics from religion, history, art, and medicine, and many more. She was also a strong proponent of homeopathy, alternative medicine, and Bach flower remedies. Josephine is predeceased by her husbands Steven Ibsen and Jagat Singh and her son Kenneth. She is survived by her son Paul, daughter-in-law Mary, grandsons Christian and Matthew, sister Geraldine Blanco, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was loved and well respected by family and friends. With the Corona virus impacting all of our lives, services will be held in the future at St. Joseph's Church, 34 South Chestnut Street, New Paltz, NY. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Highland, NY. Memorial donations may be made to the . Home Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 6060. To send the family online condolences please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020