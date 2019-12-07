|
|
Josephine Scoralick
Poughkeepsie - Josephine Frances (Noga) Scoralick passed away peacefully on December 6th, 2019 in the comfort of her home in Poughkeepsie, New York surrounded by loved ones. She was in her 97th year.
The fourth of ten children, Jo was born in Port Washington, NY on August 3rd, 1922 to loving parents Joseph and Anna (Posluszny). Among her family, she was known as "Fran". She attended Port Washington Public Schools and showed an early interest in what became a lifelong passion in nursing, graduating from Flushing Hospital School of Nursing in 1944.
Jo was employed in Public Health Nursing in Kingston City and Yonkers City until 1948 when she moved to Dutchess County to become a County Public Health Nurse. It was there that she met her beloved husband, Henry W. Scoralick, former Director of Environmental Health for Dutchess County. They married in 1950. Together, they built their home where they shared a love of gardening and had dinner by candlelight every day for 56 years until Henry passed in 2006.
Committed to continuing her education, Jo attended night classes at NYU to earn a B.S. in Public Health Nursing in 1953. In 1956, she was hired by the Arlington Central School District as a School Nurse Teacher where she worked at Overlook Primary School until 1978. Throughout Jo's long retirement, she was often recognized by many former students who would recount stories of her caring manner when they were children. Jo was also a member of the Antique Study Club for over 30 years - proudly holding the "oldest member title" for many of those years.
Jo loved flowers, birds, the ocean and the color blue! The birds, turkeys and deer were well fed and visiting her backyard was as much a part of their daily routine as feeding them was hers. She spent countless hours filling her gardens with the "just right" flowers and plants. Her favorites were her white iris, and marveled at their beauty with each season's bloom.
Jo remained strongly connected to her Polish heritage. You would often find her preparing supper to her favorite Polish music and kept in contact with friends and family from Poland.
Jo's diligent work ethic, determined spirit, and independent mindset remained defining qualities throughout her life. She left an indelible mark on the many lives she touched and endeared herself to many with her genuine kindness and beautiful heart. Jo still found special ways to express love and gratitude until her very last day.
Jo is survived by her step-daughter Joyce Edelstein (Ronald), grandchildren David (Catherine) and Amie Edelstein, great-grandchildren, Liam and Eric Edelstein, her god-daughter, JoAnn DeMars (Melvin) of Michigan, two sisters, Vaja Dybus of Bethpage, NY and Gigi Moisa of East Quogue, NY as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Josephine was preceded in death by her three sisters and four brothers - Mary Kadluboski of Merrick, NY, Genevive Mallory of Manhasset, NY, Bernice Jaeger of Port Washington, NY, and Adam, Peter, Alec, and Bruno Noga, all of Port Washington, NY.
Jo's generous spirit, deep wisdom and steadfast love of life will be remembered. As much as her family and friends will miss her, her memory will be celebrated through the generations.
A heartfelt thank you to Hudson Valley Hospice who showed up like angels whenever help was needed and mirrored the care and attention to detail Jo for which will be remembered.
Special thanks to Melissa Zarecki and the Coleman family for being a gentle and comforting force, and whose love and friendship brightened Jo's life.
Visitation for Jo will held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 2 to 6 PM at Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, 110 Fulton Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10 AM from Holy Trinity Church, 775 Main St., Poughkeepsie. Interment will follow in St. Denis Cemetery, Hopewell Junction.
Flowers and contributions to Hudson Valley Hospice are both welcome. Please consider making a donation to Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019