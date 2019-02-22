|
Josephine Sinagra
New Paltz -
Josephine Sinagra, age 100, of New Paltz died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Sinagra was born August 3, 1918 in Queens, NY the daughter of the late Frank and Concetta (Arrigo) Frascinella. Josephine married Joseph Sinagra, he predeceased her July 3, 2001.
Josephine has been a resident of New Paltz for over 70 years. Josephine always enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
She is survived by three sons: Ciro (Veronica) Sinagra of Tampa, FL: Frank Sinagra of Lighthouse Point, FL: and Joseph (Sandra) Sinagra of The Villages, FL. Grandchildren: Joanne, Andrew, Stephanie, Joseph, Bryan; Great Grandchildren: Roseanne, Nina, Bianca, Logan.
Josephine was predeceased by her Son: Michael Sinagra, and one brother and four sisters.
Friends and relatives my call on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 7pm to 9pm for visitation. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 with Fr. Salvatore Cordaro officiating. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, 2212 Route 44/55, Gardiner, NY 12525.
Copeland Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 22, 2019