Poughkeepsie - Josephine T. Bacon, 76 of Poughkeepsie, NY died on Monday, August 17, 2020 after a valiant fight with breast cancer. Josephine went to be with the Lord and was a beloved mother, wife, grandmother and great grandmother. She was born in Bronx, NY on September 23, 1943 to Eugene and Marie Wallius Swartz. She graduated from Walton High School in the Bronx in 1951.
On December 23, 1962, Josephine married George with whom she had her children. On September 25, 1982, she married Richard D. Bacon who survives at home. Josephine worked at retired from Vassar Brothers Hospital after 28 years.
In addition to her husband and pets whom she loved, Josephine is survived by her 3 children Christine (Steven), Theresa (Bill) and son Kenny. Also surviving are her 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, Richard's children and their families as well as a sister and 2 nieces. Josephine was predeceased by her brother.
Josephine was humble and kind. She loved all animals and fed them in her backyard. She also worked for a while as a volunteer walking dogs at the ASPCA. Josephine will be so missed. A special thanks to Julie and Tanya for their special care. If you wish to make a donation to Hospice, it would be greatly appreciated.