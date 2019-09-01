Services
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marin de Porres Church
118 Cedar Valley Road
Poughkeepsie, NY
Josephine T. Fashona


1934 - 2019
Josephine T. Fashona Obituary
Josephine T. Fashona

Poughkeepsie - Josephine T. Fashona, 85, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on August 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in buffalo, NY on July 7, 1934, the daughter of Joseph & Anna Antczak Centinello. Josephine married Raymond C. Fashona on August 21, 1953 in Buffalo, NY. He predeceased her on July 19, 1995.

She was employed by IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY as a Technician in the Reproduction Room and retired in 1991. Josephine was a member of St. Martin de Porres Church in Poughkeepsie. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Josephine enjoyed traveling and was avid Buffalo Bills Fan.

Survivors include her sons: Raymond C. (Holly) Fashona; Cal (Theresa) Fashona; daughters: Diane (Ned) Ticcony and Beverly Massarelli all of Poughkeepsie, NY. There are 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers: Frank (Doris) Centinello; Joseph Centinello; sisters: Carmella (Jim) Conlin; Maryann(Bud) Spence and Theresa (Angelo)Fiorello.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 3-7PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 10AM in St. Marin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Entombment will follow in the Community Mausoleum of Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to: , 501 St. Jude's Place, ATTN: Memorial Donations, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
