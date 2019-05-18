Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
43 Fairview Avenue
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-2894
Reposing
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Smith Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church
124 Smith Street
Poughkeepsie, NY
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church
124 Smith Street
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie - Joshlyn St. Ledger Harris departed this life peacefully on May 10, 2019 after a long illness.

Josh was born February 8, 1930 in Cousins Cove, Jamaica to the late Frank Harris and Adinah McIntosh. He was phenomenal at all levels throughout his lifetime.

He leaves to cherish his devoted wife, Lula Mae Parker-Harris; children, Cebert and Beverly Glenn of Connecticut, Janet Harris, Joshlyn S. Harris Jr. both of Florida, Renee Galloway of Maryland, Hardy L. Parker Jr. of Poughkeepsie, Monique and Michael Tyler of Virginia, Justin S. Harris of Poughkeepsie and a host of family, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers please contribute any proceeds to Black Heritage Club LLC 218, Winnikee Ave, Poughkeepsie NY 12601.

Lovingly the Family

Mr. Harris will repose 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Smith Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church, 124 Smith Street, Poughkeepsie, New York 12601. Funeral services 11:00 a.m. at the church. Entombment at the Community Mausoleum at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Repast at 218 Winnikee Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 18, 2019
