|
|
Joshua Bradford Levine
Los Angeles - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joshua Bradford Levine on May 26, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA, at age 47. He was born on August 13, 1971 in Hyde Park, NY, and lived there until adulthood. He subsequently lived in Boston, and then New York City until November of 2018 when he moved to Los Angeles.
He was a graduate of Regina Coeli School and Our Lady of Lourdes High School. He then attended the University of Rochester where he received a B.A. in English with a minor in Theater, and obtained his M.A. in English Education from Columbia University. He recently received Project Management Professional certification, an achievement which brought him great pride.
He was employed by Leidos Health as a senior consultant and worked in hospitals all over the United States and Canada.
Josh loved the theater, including Broadway, the West End, cabaret, and show tunes in every language. He loved going to the movies and was a true foodie who enjoyed cooking and trying new restaurants. He cherished books, read avidly, never stopped singing, and enjoyed frequent travels to his favorite places, including London, NYC, Disney parks, beaches, and theater festivals everywhere. He loved life, family and friends, worked hard, and was a success in everything he did.
He is survived by his life partner and soulmate, Ken Halpern, of Los Angeles, CA. He also leaves behind his loving parents Ronald and Jean Levine of Vero Beach, FL. Other bereaved family members include his brothers and sisters and their spouses: Ronald Levine (Alysa), Denver, CO; Michael Levine (Tricia), Hyde Park, NY; Steven Levine (Carol), Poughkeepsie, NY; Justin Levine (Jessica), Sudbury, MA; and Jeanne Marie (Joel) of Poughkeepsie, NY. Josh adored and was adored by his eight nieces, four nephews, two great-nieces, and a new nephew to be born on June 6, 2019.
Josh's relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service at The Grandview, 176 Rinaldi Boulevard in Poughkeepsie (a short walk from Metro North), on Monday, June 3. The family will receive visitors from 4:00-6:00pm, with the service at 6:00pm and full repast to follow. Please join us in remembering our beloved Josh.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the UR International Theatre Gift Fund in Memory of Joshua B. Levine '93 (c/o Betsy Henner, University of Rochester,
Office of Gift and Donor Records, 300 East River Road, Box 270032, Rochester, NY 14627, or online at www.sas.rochester.edu/giving.html), helping establish a memorial scholarship to fund graduates pursuing careers in the theater. Memorial donations may also be sent to AIDS Walk New York (ny.aidswalk.net/donate), a charitable event in which Josh participated many times.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 2 to June 3, 2019