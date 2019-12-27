Services
Libby Funeral Home Inc
55 Teller Ave
Beacon, NY 12508
(845) 831-0179
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Joy Ann Neary


1940 - 2019
Joy Ann Neary Obituary
Joy Ann Neary

Beacon - Joy Ann Neary, 79, a life-long Beacon resident passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019. She was born on October 25, 1940 in Beacon, twin-daughter of the late Joseph E. & Jessie Marie (Van Tassel) Antonio. Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, David Neary, her twin-sister Janice Antonio, and brother Joseph J. Antonio Sr.

Joy worked for many years in housekeeping at the IBM Plant in East Fishkill, until retiring. She loved many a lot of simple things, mostly she loved her cats and her family.

Joy is survived by her loving nephew & nieces: Joe (Sue) Antonio, Annette Antonio and Christine Hajba; and several great-nieces & nephews.

Her Family will receive friends on Sunday, December 29th from 6-9pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, where a Funeral Service will be held 10am, Monday, December 30th followed by interment at the Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Fishkill, NY. To offer a message of condolence or share a memory, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
