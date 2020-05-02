Resources
Joy Michelle Davis

Joy Michelle Davis Obituary
Joy Michelle Davis

Born on September 23, 1964, to the late Reverend Dr. Ernest Davis, Jr. and Dorothy J. Davis. Joy peacefully passed away on Monday, April 25, 2020. She will be remembered as a loving and fun Mom of two sons Juann Williams and Joshua Newman, for the special woman she became and the precious sister, aunt, great aunt, grand-daughter, cousin, and friend she always was. God has you now, you will forever be in our hearts.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020
