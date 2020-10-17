Joy R. Ellis



Joy R. Ellis passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020 at the age of 86 in The Woodlands, Texas.



Born in New York City in 1933, she was the daughter of Albert and Ruth Rohde. She spent most of her life in Dutchess County, New York, moving to Calabash, North Carolina in 1993, and then The Woodlands, Texas in 2017.



Joy graduated from Arlington High School in Poughkeepsie, New York in 1952, and later in life attended Dutchess Community College, also in Poughkeepsie. As a teenager, she worked as a lifeguard on the "Travis Farm," and as a car hop at Nor-Ann's drive-in restaurant, both in LaGrangeville, New York.



Joy was pre-deceased by her first husband, Joseph "Tom" Cross, Jr., of LaGrangeville, New York and her second husband, Ralph V. Ellis, of Melbourne Beach, Florida.



Joy was a proud mother and grandmother. She is survived by her three sons, Jay T. Cross and wife, Viki, of Salt Point, New York, Scott A. Cross and his partner, Trish Robinson (and her son, Alex), of LaGrangeville, New York and Dean M. Ellis and wife, Patti, of The Woodlands, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren Rebecca, Matthew, Connor and Olivia, along with her great grandchildren, Drake and Brock.



Joy is also survived by her two sisters, Phyllis Housour of Elkhart, Indiana and her twin sister, Gail Rock, of Raleigh, North Carolina, along with a caring and supportive group of nieces, nephews and stepchildren.



Joy will be remembered as someone who lived a life with love and compassion for all. She'll also be remembered for her close relationship with her twin sister, Gail; together, they were known as the generous and fun-loving "Rohde Twins." She volunteered with, and was a member of, many community organ¡zations, most recently the Calabash Presbyterian Church and the Presbyterian Women's Circle.



In lieu of flowers and with Joy's love for her many pets over the years, the family requests that donations be made in Joy's memory to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), your local animal shelter or your local pet rescue organization.



Memorial services will be held at a later date.









