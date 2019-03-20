Joyce A. Annokkee



Bradenton, Florida - Joyce A. Annokkee, 81 of Bradenton, Florida passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at The Surrey Place Healthcare in Bradenton, Florida. She was born on July 27, 1937 the daughter of Bert & Rita M. Davis Mulder.



Joyce married George Annokkee on May 30, 1971 in Dover Plains, NY. He predeceased her on October 30, 2000. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Harlem Valley State Hospital in Wingdale, NY and previously was employed at Hudson River State Hospital and Wassaic State Hospital. Joyce retired in 1998. While she was employed, Joyce was the former 2nd Vice-President of CSEA Retirees Local 909.



Survivors include her brothers: J. Peter Mulder of Dover Plains, NY; Robert Mulder of Millbrook, NY; sisters: Rita Hill of Cape Cod, MA.; Susan McDowell of Bradenton, Fla. and Bernadette O'Brien of Poughkeepsie, NY. There are several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Eugene Mulder.



Visitation will be Friday, March 22, 2019, 4-7 PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10 AM in Holy Trinity Church, 775 Main St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Peter's Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to: Putnam Hospital Center, 670 Stoneleigh Ave., Carmel, NY 10512.