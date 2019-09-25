|
Joyce A. Robillard
Poughkeepsie - Joyce A. Robillard, 83, of Poughkeepsie, passed away on Sunday, September 22, surrounded by her husband and children and their love.
Born in Beacon, NY in April, 1936, she was the eldest daughter of the late John and Eloise (Gifford) Wisniewski. As a young girl, Joyce learned to play piano and taught tap and ballet dancing for the Sally Cunningham Studio. She and one of her sisters, Joan, often performed in minstrels and talent shows, popular in that day.
She graduated from Beacon High School in 1954, was married in 1956 to Joseph E. Robillard, and once her three children were all in school, Joyce worked at the Marshall & Sterling Agency, and earned an Accounting degree from Dutchess Community College. She was successful in all of her endeavors and was promoted to manager of Marshall & Sterling's Master Risk, Inc. which she led until she retired in 1993 to enjoy her piano, sailing, golf, and tennis.
Throughout her adult life, Joyce volunteered extensively with various organizations, most intensively with the . After retirement, she and her husband volunteered to provide music therapy at local adult care facilities, where she would play the piano and her husband would sing. Her love for the piano stayed strong as she played almost daily on her baby grand, filling the house with music by a myriad of composers from Chopin to Cole Porter. Her family and friends will think of her whenever we hear a piano key strike a note, and we know that our lives were made more wonderful because she shared her life with us.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 63 years, Joseph; her children, John, Glen, and Donna; her sisters, Joan Lyons and Janet Promnitz; her grandchildren Russell, Megan, and Emily Robillard; and her son-in-law William O. Rights and daughter-in-law Margaret Robillard, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Hudson Valley Hospice for their kindness, wisdom, and professionalism.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to her favorite charities: the , the , and Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation.
Arrangements are under the direction of William G. Miller and Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY. If you wish to send an online condolence, please visit www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019