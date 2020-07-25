Joyce E. Tumolo
Rhinebeck - Joyce E. Tumolo, 76, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, after battling cancer for nearly four months.
Born April 25, 1944 in Plainfield, NJ, she was the daughter of Arthur Edwards, Jr. and Lucy Marie (Genaro) Edwards. In 1961, during her junior year in high school, Joyce met Lou Tumolo and they became high school sweethearts. Following high school, she attended and graduated from Kean college with a BA in early elementary education.
Three weeks later she and Lou were married on June 18, 1966 and soon moved to Ithaca, NY. She became a third-grade elementary school teacher at Caroline Elementary School and worked supporting Lou and putting him through Cornell Veterinary College. Her dedication to her students was incredible and most days she would not get home until very late afternoon or evening. Although she was young and recently certified teacher she quickly became a well-respected educator in the school.
The couple had their first son, Jeffrey, in 1968 and she continued to work and raise her son until Lou finished his studies and completed a post-graduate year specializing in small animal surgery.
They moved to Rhinebeck in June of 1970 and began their life here raising their family and becoming part of this wonderful small village. She had three more sons soon after moving to Rhinebeck and focused on being an amazing mother to her four boys. Having four boys in five years kept her busy, but she dedicated herself to raising them with expectations and qualities that have stayed with them to this day. She tirelessly focused on their education, their needs, and their happiness.
She was passionate about education, local and regional history, and the richness of our country. She insisted that her boys see as much of the country as possible while they were growing up and, because of her, the family traveled frequently to places as far as they could drive. They experienced places like Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, Nova Scotia, Montreal, Gettysburg, and Williamsburg among many others. One of the boy's teachers told her that her kids were not learning history, but living it. The interest in our country, the concern for our democracy, and the appreciation for these places has stayed with her boys throughout their lives. She continued this passion with her grandchildren trying as often as possible to bring them and our entire family together and to travel to places all over our country.
She had many pastimes including tennis, golf, bridge, reading, theater, and opera. She quickly became close to her true friends because of her open and sincere concern for them and their families. Her great intuition and honesty with everyone she met was rarely wrong and it fostered many truly close, loving and respectful relationships throughout her life.
As her children grew she began to substitute teach in the Rhinebeck School system to continue her love for all children and their education. She later started Rhinebeck Realty with a close friend and continued the business for over ten years.
Joyce's priority was always her husband, children and grandchildren. Her loss has left an incredible void in her family; her husband of 54 years, Dr. Louis Tumolo; her four sons, Jeffrey (Pilar) Tumolo of Hailey, ID; Brian (Lola Bird) of Albuquerque, NM; Greg (Megan Barbera) of Rhinebeck; and Brad Tumolo of Turks and Caicos; as well as her cherished grandchildren Addie, John, Delilah, Oliver, Simone, Theodore and Beatrix. She is also survived by a brother Arthur D. Edwards, Jr., and his wife Barbara, and their son Steven. She was predeceased by a nephew Dan Edwards.
Due to current conditions the family will have private services at this time. When restrictions are lifted a celebration for friends and family will be announced.
Memorial donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or any charity serving children that you support.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck.
