Joyce Ellen Andrighetti
Amenia - Joyce Ellen Andrighetti, 49, a resident of Amenia, NY, formerly of Torrington, CT, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, CT. Joyce was an Emergency Department Technician at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, CT.
Born on January 11, 1970 in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of Ellen Marit (Ronning) Dalene of Winsted, CT and the late Raymond Dalene. Joyce was a graduate of The Gilbert School in Winsted, CT class of 1998 and later received her medical assistant certification from Porter and Chester Institute in Watertown, CT. On April 17, 1999 in Torrington, CT, she married David A. Andrighetti who survives at home. Joyce was a certified EMT and a member of the Amenia Fire Company and Rescue Squad.
In addition to her loving husband, Joyce is survived by three sons, Joshua and David Andrighetti both of Amenia, NY and Jesse Andrighetti and his fiancé, Amy Silvernail, of Amenia, NY and two daughters, Danielle Clark and her husband, Tyler, of Glenburnie, MD and Brandi Andrighetti of Amenia. She is also survived by two brothers, Richard and Michael Dalene of Winsted, CT and a grandson, Bennett James Andrighetti.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. The Amenia Fire Company will conduct services at 6:15 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Amenia Fire Company, 36 Mechanic St, Amenia, NY 12501. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019