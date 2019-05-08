Joyce H. Lovejoy



Pleasant Valley - Joyce H. Lovejoy, 79, of Pleasant Valley, NY passed away on May 1, 2019 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center. She was born on July 3, 1939 in Everett, MA the daughter of Herbert W. & Helen M. Smith Busch. A graduate of Glassboro State College in New Jersey with a BA in Education she went onto work as a Customer Service Representative for HSBC Bank in Hyde Park, NY.



Joyce married Calvin Lovejoy in January of 1964 in Camden, NJ. He predeceased her on September 16, 1979. Her passion was bowling and competed in many tournaments at the local, state and national level. She was a Life Member and Past -President of the New York State Women's 500 Bowling Association and Past-Secretary of the Poughkeepsie Women's Bowling Association.



Survivors include her son: Lawrence C. Lovejoy of Staatsburg, NY; brother: Robert Busch of Beverly, NJ and grandchildren: Daniel & Calvin. There are several nieces, nephews and cousins. Joyce was predeceased by a brother: Herbert Busch.



Visitation will be Thursday, May 9, 2018, 4-7:30PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Services are at 7:30PM Thursday Night. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 8, 2019