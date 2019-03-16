Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Timothy P Doyle Funeral Home Inc.
371 Hooker Avenue
Poughkeepsie, NY
Joyce K. Warren Obituary
Joyce K. Warren

Poughkeepsie - Joyce K Warren, 97 of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away Wednesday, March 13 2019 at River Valley Care Center. Joyce was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on February 16, 1922 to the late Frederick and May Knapp Engwiller.

Joyce is survived by her sons; Gary Warren of Poughkeepsie,NY, Michael Warren of Elizabeth City, NC. 7 Grand Children , 11 Great Grand children and 3 Great Great Grand children. She was predeceased in life by her Step Children; Harold J. Warren and Patricia Crocker, and her Great Grandsons; Correy and Owen Pijnappel.

Calling hours will take place Sunday , March 17, 2018 from 3pm to 6pm at the Timothy P Doyle Funeral Home Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Per her request burial will take place in the spring. For direction or to leave an online condolence please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
