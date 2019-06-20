Joyce L. Shafer



Poughkeespsie - Joyce Louise Shafer, 83, passed away at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY on June 15, 2019 after a brief illness. She was the daughter of Sarah and Harold Allstrom.



Joyce had a ready smile for everyone and is remembered as sweet, caring, and outgoing. She always had a kind word for everyone. If anybody needed help, Joyce was the first one to offer a hand. Whenever she spoke of her two daughters or grandchildren, her voice would be filled with the kind of pride that came from deep and unconditional love.



Joyce loved animals. She volunteered at the ASPCA in Hyde Park. Her heart was especially open to older dogs that were difficult to place. Due to her generosity, many of those dogs spent their final years living with her and her husband.



Joyce was born and raised in Warwick, Rhode Island and later moved to Poughkeepsie. She had a long career at Montgomery Wards working in customer service, where she was one of their top sellers of service contracts. She worshipped at the New Hackensack Reformed Church for over 50 years and assisted in many of the church activities. Joyce loved golfing, bowling, shopping and spending time with the many friends she made over the course of her life.



Her vibrant personality will be greatly missed by her husband of forty-six years, Robert Shafer; daughters Sharon (William) Struth and Deborah (Esam) Johnson-Ghasia; grandchildren, Nicole, Katie, Mustafa, Hana and Nadira, her brother, Kenneth Allstrom of Warwick, RI, and step-daughters Trina, Sue, and Katie. Joyce was previously married to the late James E. Johnson.



Calling hours will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on June 23, 2019 with a Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 24, 2019. Both will be held at the New Hackensack Reformed Church (1580 Route 376, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590).



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dutchess County SPCA online at https://dcspca.org/how-you-can-help/donate/ or mail a donation to 636 Violet Avenue, Hyde Park, NY 12538. Arrangements are under the Direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 20 to June 23, 2019