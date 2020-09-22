Joyce M. Kelly
Amenia - Joyce M. Kelly, 73, a longtime area resident passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Pine Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Philmont, NY.
Born on September 7, 1947 in Kingston, NY, she was the daughter of the late John Kelly and Sarah (Dedrick) Vaughn. Joyce attended Webutuck High School. She enjoyed the outdoors and gardening. Joyce loved shopping and her favorite holiday, Christmas.
Joyce is survived by two sons, Frederic A. Lattrell, Jr. and his wife, Valerie, of Amenia, NY and Thomas J. Pray of Amenia; a daughter, Michelle Butts and her husband, Robert III, of Amenia; a brother, John Vaughn of Missouri and two sisters, Robin Vaughn of Amenia and Nancy McKlevey of Sharon, AL. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Gary Lalonde, Emma Lattrell , Dustin Horton and Cresson Horton and three great grandchildren, Hunter and Logan Horton and Angelo Anderson.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was predeceased by a daughter, Teresa Horton in 2005; a sister, Sarah Millies and a brother, James Vaughn.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Graveside services and burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Charles Cemetery, S. Nellie Hill Road, Dover Plains, NY. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com