|
|
Joyce M. Sprossel
Pine Plains - Joyce M. Sprossel, 83, a longtime resident of Pine Plains, NY, recently of Dover Plains passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at her son's home in Dover Plains. Mrs. Sprossel was a certified nursing assistant at the Dutchess County Infirmary in Millbrook, NY.
Born on July 15, 1936 in Sharon, CT, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Stella (Moyer) MacDonald. On July 16, 1956 in Dover Plains she married William E. Sprossel who predeceased her on June 22, 2019.
Mrs. Sprossel is survived by four sons, Wayne Sprossel, and his wife, Karen, of Dover Plains, Eric Sprossel, and his wife, Kim, of Stanfordville, NY: Karl (Fritz) Sprossel, and his wife, Robin, of Germantown, NY and William E. Sprossel, Jr. of Ashland, NY. She is also survived by three brothers, David and Carl MacDonald of Millbrook, NY and Glenn MacDonald of Oxford, NY and two sisters, Nancy Meisner of Florida and Lisa MacDonald of Amenia Union, NY. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Alyssa Mawson, Tara Kolbinskie and Chase Sprossel and three great grandchildren, Ireland, Callum and Grayson Kolbinskie. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Dilynn Sprossel and a brother, Leon MacDonald.
Funeral services will be private. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020