|
|
Joyce Marion Schappach
Hyde Park - Joyce Marion Schappach Born Nov. 10, 1951, in Peekskill NY, died in the comfort of her own home of Hyde Park NY. She was the daughter of predeceased Michael and Elsie Berko.
Joyce was a kind, Genuine, loving soul. She found happiness in being a Mother, visiting the beach with friends to collect seashells, and driving her 300zx. She had a creative artistic mind and was always decorating. She loved her animals and would do anything for anyone. She loved shopping and helping everyone find the best deals.
She is survived by her daughters Marissa and Sarah Schappach, sister Lorraine, brother in law Tommy McIntyre, Goddaughter Alisia, and long time friend Christine Natale, as well as countless other friends.
A Memorial Service service will be held at Timothy Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York Sunday, March 22nd from 3-5 pm. The family asks that everyone wear something purple as it was Joyce's favorite color. If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020