Joyce Mathias



EAST FISHKILL - Joyce M. Mathias, 90 years old, a long time resident of Rockland County passed away peacefully on Friday June 21, 2019 at Wingate at Dutchess, surrounded by her family.



Born in Endicott, NY on July 21, 1928 Joyce was the daughter of Homer and Lulu Barton.



Joyce was a longtime parishioner at Trinity Methodist Church in Stony Point, NY and was a member of the Hudsoneers, which gave her the opportunity to do what she loved most....singing and playing the piano.



Joyce was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and neighbor. She loved nature and always had a special place in her heart for all animals.



Joyce was predeceased by her beloved son Bob Mathias in 2001 and her grandson Shane Mathias in 2015.



Joyce is survived by her children Bill Mathias and his partner Toni Paul of Longmont Co.; Judy Allen and her husband Rich of Round Rock , TX; Diane Fandl and her husband Jeff of Hopewell Junction, NY; her daughter-in-law Ruth Mathias of Charleston, SC; her grandchildren Katie and Lindsey Mathias; Shauna Fandl, Casey Lardizzone and her husband Sal; Danny Fandl, Jamie Fandl and Angie Mathias; her great grandson Damien Frangos; her sister Vivian Purdy; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition she was predeceased by her brother George Barton and his wife Helen.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of donations, in Joyce's memory, please perform an act of kindness. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home. Please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary