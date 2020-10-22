Joyce O'Loughlin
Rhinebeck - Joyce F O'Loughlin, 84, of Rhinebeck, NY, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan.
Born on January 12, 1936, in New York, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anne (Reidy) Keane. Joyce married Kenneth O'Loughlin on October 12, 1957 at Good Shepherd Church in Manhattan, NY, and he survives at home.
For many years, and until her retirement, Joyce worked as a nurse at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan.
Joyce was a communicant of St. Christopher's Church in Red Hook, NY and a member of their Ladies Guild.
Always active, Joyce volunteered with Hospice, for Meals on Wheels, and as a grief counselor.
She also was a member of the Red Hat Society
In addition to her family, one of Joyce's greatest loves was to her Irish heritage and culture. She took great joy and was an accomplished Irish Ceili dancer.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Kenneth O'Loughlin of Rhinebeck, NY; her children, Kenneth (Colleen) O'Loughlin, Jr of Poughkeepsie, NY, Brian (Kathy) O'Loughlin of Poughkeepsie, NY, and Patty (Richard) Messmer of Hobart, NY; her grandchildren, Caitlin, Kenny, Kiera, Richard, Jack, Shane, & Brian; her great grandchildren, Elliana, Kinsley, & Finn; along with extended family and friends.
A sister, Rianne Van Wagner predeceased her.
Funeral Services and interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in Joyce's memory to a charity of one's choice
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com
.