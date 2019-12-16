Services
TORSONE MEMORIAL F. H. INC
218 Mill Street
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-7700
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of the Holy Trinity
775 Main Street
Poughkeepsie, NY
Burial
Following Services
St. Peter's Cemetery
Poughkeepsie, NY
1930 - 2019
Poughkeepsie - Joyce Sarah Scarchilli, 88 of Ft. Pierce, FL passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Joyce was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on November 16, 1930 to Julio and Catherine (Morrill) Scarchilli. She attended Poughkeepsie Schools and worked for Whitman's on North Road in Poughkeepsie and then went on to work for IBM East Fishkill until her retirement in 1985. Upon her retirement, Joyce moved to Fort Pierce, Florida.

Joyce is predeceased by sisters, Pauline Scorza, Ruth Pedatella and Marie Scarchilli; brothers, John Scarchilli, William (Scarchilli) Michaels and Robert L. Scarchilli.

She is survived by her three nieces, Katherine Lane; Julianne (Scarchilli) Michaels; Gilda Pedatella and her nephew Robert J. Scarchilli, as well as grand nieces, cousins and many friends.

Joyce loved to play Bingo and make crafts. She was especially fond of Christmas. Known as "Ms. Christmas" in her retirement community in Florida, Joyce would have her Christmas village set up every year for her neighbors to come and see. She was also famous for her delicious rum balls and Pizzelle's.

The family would like to thank Pat Hiltzer, Chip and Margaret Chapman, Pat Clymer and many others for being a great friend to Joyce over the years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, December 18th at 10am at The Church of the Holy Trinity, 775 Main Street, Poughkeepsie. Burial will immediately follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce's name to the (https://www.heart.org) or to St. Anthony Shrine at https://www.stanthony.org/donate-to-franciscans/

Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. For online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
