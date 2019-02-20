Juan Carlos Gastino



Poughkeepsie - Juan Carlos Gastino, 75, of Wappingers Falls, NY, passed away on February 17, 2019 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was born in Mendoza, Argentina on June 24, 1943, the son of Rafael & Adela Jose Gastino. He served in the Argentinean Navy.



Juan married Kathleen M. Baldwin on September 4, 1976 in Poughkeepsie, NY. She survives at home. He was employed as the Maintenance Director of Riverside Women's Health in Poughkeepsie, NY and worked also at Adriance Memorial Library in their Maintenance Department.



Juan was a loving husband, brother and uncle. He was a huge supporter of the River Platte Soccer team in Argentina. Juan enjoyed being with people and helping anyone at any time. He will be truly missed by all!



Survivors include 3 brothers and 4 sisters in Argentina. Nieces include: Amanda, Tracie, Savannah and nephews: James & Braden. He was predeceased by a daughter Liliana Gastino.



Visitation will be Thursday, February 21, 2019, 4-8 PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Services and Burial will be at the convenience of the family.